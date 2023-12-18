Ivanka Trump Shares Pic From A Party With Kim Kardashian, Internet Slams Her

Ivanka Trump's post has amassed 1.3 lakh likes.

American celebrity Kim Kardashian and Former US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump were recently spotted at the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas, which also featured a performance by Justin Timberlake. Ms Trump posted a picture of herself from the party and this did not go well with the supporters of her father.

This comes at a time when Mr Trump criticised Kim Kardashian and called her the most "overrated celebrity" over comments she made in a new book by journalist Jonathan Karl. "Failed ABC Fake News reporter Jonathan Karl just wrote another bad book. He works sooo hard, but has sooo little talent - Some people have it, and some people don't. In the 'book' he has the World's most overrated celebrity, Kim Kardashian, supposedly telling me that she 'would leverage her celebrity to get football stars to come to the White House,' if I would commute the sentences of various prisoners. This story is Fake News in that she would be the last person I asked to get football players," Mr Trump wrote on TruthSocial on Wednesday.

Since being shared, Ivanka Trump's post has amassed 1.3 lakh likes. Many people flooded the comments section questioning why she was hanging out with her in the first place.

"Whyyyyyy Ivanka?????? What were you thinking?" said a user.

"Why are you hanging out with Kim? You know she hates your father and is a Clinton supporter..." said another person.

A third added, "Sorry . I'm disappointed with these photos for the obvious reasons."

"Ivanka and Kim. Sad to see someone like her with you. She hates your father," said a person.

Another added, "Why are you hanging out with her? She's the first one that promotes everything that is wrong with this country. She uses her influences to support the people that want to screw us over."

The majority of Donald Trump supporters dislike Kim Kardashian reportedly due to rumours that during his last days in office, Mr Trump turned against her because she backed Joe Biden in the 2020 elections. Although Mr Trump had collaborated with Ms Kardashian on prison reforms, he turned against her and even angrily hung up on her during a phone call after discovering that she had not supported him in the election.

