Kate Middleton Made To Take Fertility Test Before Marriage To Prince William: Report

Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011 in a grand ceremony. Since the prince had chosen a bride outside of royalty, some protocols were followed that were unusual. One of them was testing whether the future queen was able to have children. The surprising claim has been made in a new book titled 'Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family' where author Tom Quinn has revealed some of the things about the royal marriage, as reported by Hello Magazine.

Talking about the precautions, the biographer said, "These are always carried out to ensure a future queen is able to have children. If Kate had not been fertile, there is little doubt the marriage would have been off."

The book further mentions that Diana too had to undergo the same medical tests before her wedding to Charles in 1981, as per the Hello Magazine report.

"Diana complained in a brief encounter with the present author that she had in all innocence thought her premarital check-ups had to do with general health, only realising later on that she had actually been tested for fertility. 'I was so innocent I just went along with everything at that stage,' she said."

Prince William married Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in London. Around 1,900 guests attended the wedding, for which a special eight-tier cake was commissioned and a public holiday declared in the country.

The Duke and Duchess are parents to three young children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.