K-Pop Star Moonbin Of Boy Band ASTRO Dies: Report

K-pop boy group ASTRO member Moonbin

Moonbin of the K-pop boy band ASTRO was found dead at his home on Wednesday, according to South Korean entertainment news outlet Soompi. He was 25 years old.

The news outlet added that the Seoul Gangnam Police Station has confirmed that Moonbin's manager discovered him dead in his home in the Gangnam district of Seoul on April 19 at around 8:10 p.m. KST, and the manager immediately alerted the police.

"We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death," the police officials said, according to the report.

But the police also stated, "It appears that Moonbin took his own life."

According to Pinkvilla, Moonbin debuted on February 23, 2016. He started acting at a young age and starred in the popular K-drama 'Boys Over Flowers', playing the younger self of actor Kim Bum's character. Along with debuting as an ASTRO member, Moonbin also became a part of its first subunit, Moonbin & Sanha, which went on to debut on September 14, 2020.