Japanese Prefecture Passes New Law Encouraging Residents To Laugh Daily

In a one-of-a-kind move, a local government in Japan's Yamagata prefecture has passed a law calling on residents to laugh at least once every day in a bid to promote better physical and mental health. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the new law, which was enacted last week, is based on research from a local university suggesting laughter promotes good health. It intends to push Yamagata residents to "snigger, chortle or guffaw daily". It also asks business operators to "develop a workplace environment that is filled with laughter".

Apart from laughing daily, the law has also designated the eighth day of every month as the day for "residents to promote health through laughter," the SCMP reported.

The new law is a result of ongoing research into laughter at Yamagata University's Faculty of Medicine. Research at the university has linked laughter to better health and increased longevity. It determined that "all-cause mortality and cardiovascular disease incidence were significantly higher among subjects with a low frequency of laughter."

The study also pointed to other research that has established a link between laughter and life enjoyment, positive psychological attitudes and elevated levels of competence, trust, openness and conscientiousness.

However, the rule is being opposed by several politicians who say that it adversely affects those who cannot laugh, besides infringing on their constitutional rights. "To laugh or not to laugh is one of the fundamental human rights that are guaranteed by the constitution regarding freedom of thought and creed, as well as inner freedom," said Toru Seki of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP), per the outlet.

"We must not undermine the human rights of those who have difficulties laughing due to illness or other reasons," said Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ) member Satoru Ishiguro.

But the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has hit back at the moaners. "The ordinance does not force people to laugh. It also emphasises the respect for an individual's personal decision," said LDP's Kaori Ito.

The local officials also clarified that the new rule has no penalty clause for anyone who is unable to laugh at least once a day.