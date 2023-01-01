Japanese Man Spends Rs 18 Lakh To Look Like A Wolf Walking On Hind Legs

The company took fifty days to finish the canine outfit (Representational Image: Unsplash)

A man from Japan transformed himself to look like a real wolf walking on hind legs. He spent 3,000,000 yen (Rs 18.5 lakhs) for his highly-customised costume from a company known as Zeppet.

The customer who requested anonymity said, "Because of my love for animals since childhood and some realistic animal suits appearing on TV, I dreamed of 'being one someday'."

The man visited the studio multiple times for his fittings and measurements. The customers added, "We checked images of real wolves to discuss the smallest details until we incorporated many features in the specifications."

The company took fifty days to finish the canine outfit. Impressed with the outcome, the man remarked that he looked similar to what he imagined. He said, "At the final fitting, I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror. It was a moment when my dream came true. My order to 'look like a real wolf walking on hind legs' was difficult, but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined."

The man said, "Not only did the specs perfectly cover all of my preferences, but the ventilation slit for the wearer's comfort and the devices that let the wearer put it on without help showed me that the designers paid close attention to the wearer's comfort."

This is not the first time Zeppet has designed a costume of a canine. Earlier, a man named Toco transformed himself into a dog. He spent Rs 12 Lakhs for a one-of-a-kind furry costume.