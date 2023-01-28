Japanese Decluttering Queen Marie Kondo Has 'Given Up' On Keeping Her House Tidy

Marie Kondo said she is not able to maintain spotless home after the birth of her third child.

Marie Kondo, whose name has come to represent ordering, getting rid of clutter and "sparking pleasure," has acknowledged that even she is not able to maintain a spotless home once her third kid was born in 2021. The queen of organising admitted that she has "sort of given up" on maintaining her home immaculately clean, during a webinar, as per a report in the Washington Post.

"My home is messy, but the way I am spending my time is the right way for me at this time at this stage of my life," she was quoted as saying by the outlet.

"Up until now, I was a professional tidier, so I did my best to keep my home tidy at all times," she stated. Ms Kondo said that she realises what is important to her now. "I have kind of given up on that in a good way for me. Now I realise what is important to me is enjoying spending time with my children at home," Ms Kondo added.

The author's organising technique, known as the KonMari method, helped her many followers empty their homes of clutter and, in Ms Kondo's opinion, change their lives. As a result, she became well-known across the globe. She wrote a book on the technique and Netflix even made a series on it.

She further said, "Tidying our homes, tidying our environment is also a way of tidying our minds." Ms Kondo asserted that by organising our hearts and brains, it becomes evident what we truly desire and added that they are the things she is now struggling with.