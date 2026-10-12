Is Your Home Ruining Your Love Life? Survey Finds How Living Space Might Affect Dating

A latest survey has shed light upon how your home could be affecting your dating plans. According to the New York Post, the survey carried out by matchmaking service Tawkify in the US shows that singles observe your home and lifestyle, and a messy room or strange decor could instantly kill your chances of a second date. For the survey, 500 single Americans age 40 and older, who had been on at least one date in the past five years, were asked a few questions about the major turn-offs they notice when visiting someone's home.

The survey aimed to understand how a date's living space shapes attraction, compatibility, and romantic potential.

The findings reveal that where you live, how clean your space is, and what you keep on display can play a crucial part.

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For example, among singles over 40, 41% considered living with parents a red flag, including 42% of women and 39% of men. "Living with adult children and living with roommates drew the same reaction from 21% of respondents apiece," Tawkify said in a blog.

The survey also revealed that half of single Americans over 40 have lost interest in a date the moment they saw their home. It states that 55% of women feel that instant turn-off as compared to 42% of men.

Also, 13% form an opinion of a date within the first few seconds of seeing the inside of their home.

On the other hand, 57% have found a red flag in a date's home that they had missed entirely while dating the person.

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Details of the survey were shared on social media as well, and went viral. On Reddit, users commented on dating and poor hygiene.

"I had a date with a relatively prominent author in L.A. We went back to his place after meeting for a nice dinner in Pasadena-holy moly," one Redditor stated as quoted by the media outlet. "His home was a mess. Dirty, cluttered, cobwebs everywhere. I walked out and never looked back."

"This dude's bathroom was visibly dirty and didn't have any toilet paper, soap, or towels," said another.

"Neither did the kitchen sink. I was so confused! I couldn't get out of there fast enough, and I'm not proud to say that I ghosted him."