'Is It Possible...': Stephen King's Tweet About Usage Of Soap Bar Triggers Hilarious Responses

Mr King's tweet garnered more than 175,000 likes.

American author Stephen King recently asked his Twitter followers a generic question about the usage of a soap bar. And his tweet went viral within hours and garnered thousands of likes and comments.

"Is it possible to use a bar of soap completely? Until it, like, disappears? Discuss and get back to me," Mr King wrote in his tweet posted on Saturday evening.

Take a look below:

Is it possible to use a bar of soap completely? Until it, like, disappears? Discuss and get back to me. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 17, 2022

Since being posted, Mr King's tweet garnered more than 175,000 likes. In the comment section, while some users wrote that it is absolutely possible to use a bar of soap completely, others hilariously suggested sticking an old soap bar onto the new bar.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Shares Pic Comparing Messi's World Cup Journey With India's

"I use a large ceramic coffee mug, use bar until too small to hold, drop in mug, add a splash of water, work into lather with old-fashioned Barber's brush and shave with the lather, have never purchased shaving cream, keep adding to mug as needed. all bars completely utilized!" wrote one user.

"It's possible to use a bar of soap completely; I do this sometimes (but only when I'm out of soap). Once I notice it's remaining very little, I wrap my bathing sponge around it, pour water & use both at the same time. Any tiny one remaining is mostly used on my hair or face," said another.

Twitter users even shared funny images of old bar soap attached to the new one.

Yes. I attach/fuse it with my new bar of soap. https://t.co/xWJbhMUfHDpic.twitter.com/vmux2UN2uz — ℝ 𝕁 (@ramielleceSA) December 18, 2022

You smash the old bar onto the new bar. So, yes, it disappears. Just like this. pic.twitter.com/5JhZ7jBitT — Robert Rapier (@RRapier) December 17, 2022

Some users even jokingly wrote that Mr King has definitely not visited India or does not have Indian friends.

This person has definitely not visited India and/or does not have Indian friends. 💁‍♂️🤌 https://t.co/suEMnW6pVo — Jay Krishna Bhattar (@JayBhattar) December 18, 2022

India mein ek mahina raho - you will learn “not only bar of soap, but toothpaste, shower gel, etc etc” can be used completely



And I say this as a compliment https://t.co/QV67bWaKiQ — Sameer (@BesuraTaansane) December 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the American author made headlines last month for his social media exchange with Twitter's new boss Elon Musk. He called out Mr Musk in a sarcasm-laden tweet. Though the known author called Elon Musk a ''visionary'', he also noted that Mr Musk is a ''terrible fit for Twitter.''

Also Read | Basketball Star Chris Paul Gifts Classmates ₹ 2 Lakh Each To Celebrate Their Graduation

"I think Elon Musk is a visionary. Almost singlehandedly, he's changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it," Mr King wrote. However, he then took a dig at him saying, "That said, he's been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along.''

Mr Musk replied to the author's tweet by writing, "Suggestions are welcome Mr.( with a crown emoji)." In a second reply, Mr Musk added, "The goal is a trusted digital town square, where a wide range of views is tolerated, provided people don't break the law or spam. For example, any incitement to violence will result in account suspension."