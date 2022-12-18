Basketball Star Chris Paul Gifts Classmates Rs 2 Lakh Each To Celebrate Their Graduation

He received his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communications

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul added another accomplishment to his Hall of Fame career on Friday, as he received his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from USA's Winston-Salem State University. According to a report by Complex, Mr Paul first enrolled in college in 2003, but after being chosen by the New Orleans Hornets in the NBA Draft, he discontinued his studies.

On Friday, Mr Paul, who wore a red-and-white cap and gown, was seen walking with his classmates during Winston-Salem State's graduation to celebrate their achievements. Apart from making an appearance at the University, the NBA star also left his fellow classmates overwhelmed with an extremely generous gesture. He gifted $2,500 (approximately Rs 2,06,000) to every person in his class.

He also shared pictures from the ceremony, captioning it as, ''Bucket list moment!! @wssu1892 ALUMNI!!!''

See the pictures here:

According to MARCA, It was announced to the class at the beginning of the graduation ceremony that the Suns superstar had opened accounts for them with the platform Greenwood, and would be depositing the generous sum into each one.

Marc J. Spears, a senior NBA writer, tweeted about Paul's generous donation as he shared images from the graduation ceremony. In a subsequent tweet, Mr Spears added, "Here is further detail: Chris Paul is assisting each WSSU graduate finance their Greenwood account by depositing $100 into the account and covering the $200 per month membership for ELEVATE for a full year. This amounts to a value of $2,500 for each WSU December 2022 graduate.''

In a recent interview with The Arizona Republic, Chris Paul stated the value of supporting historically black colleges and universities like Winston-Salem State University.

He said, "I speak about it every now and then when I get a chance, but I think HBCUs are so important for trying to make sure that we level the playing field. Make sure that they're provided with the same opportunities that a lot of these other schools are blessed with, and the guys are just as talented, if not more talented, they just need the platform. They need people to see them, to believe in them."



