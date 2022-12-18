Sachin Tendulkar Shares Pic Comparing Messi's World Cup Journey With India's

Both legendary players wear the iconic number 10 jersey shirts for their respective national teams.

Amidst the grand preparations for the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a graphic picture comparing Lionel Messi's World Cup journey with his.

The image, originally shared by CrickTracker, listed similarities between Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup run and Tendulkar's 2011 cricket World Cup run. Interestingly, both legendary players wear the iconic number 10 jersey shirts for their respective national teams.

In the caption of the post, Tendulkar said India became the cricket World Cup champions in 2011. He also questioned his fans about their predictions about who will win the World Cup in 2022. "2011 India Cricket World Cup Champions... 2022? - What do you thing guys?" Tendulkar wrote in the post.

Take a look below:

2011 India Cricket World Cup Champions



2022 ?



What do you think guys?#FIFAWorldCuphttps://t.co/U5OMmg0XSB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 18, 2022

The graphic also showed that while Tendulkar lost a World Cup final in 2003, Messi lost the summit clash eight years ago in 2014. At the same time, both legendary players also won the Player of the Match award for their countries in the semifinal before playing in the finals.

Tendulkar shared the post just a few hours ago, and since then it has garnered more than 11,000 likes and hundreds of retweets. "Messi will win like You Sir.. My Both Idols End his Careers at Peak," wrote one user. "Number 10 was always lucky, so it will be this time too, if our number 10 is successful then it will also be his. Messi sir will also win the 2022 cup," said another.

Meanwhile, the FIFA World Cup final is most likely Messi's final appearance at the prestigious football event. After Argentina's win over Croatia in the semifinal, he himself also confirmed that this will be his final World Cup. he mentioned that the next edition of the tournament seems to be far away currently.

"It's my last World Cup. It is impressive to end up playing a final," Messi said. The 35-year-old then referred to his age and claimed that he won't get to the next edition of the tournament due to it.

