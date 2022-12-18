''May The Best Team Win'': Twitter Explodes With Tweets Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Final

The final will see a clash of generational stars when 35-year-old Lionel Messi, playing in his final World Cup match, faces his 23-year-old Paris St Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe.

''May The Best Team Win'': Twitter Explodes With Tweets Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Final

The stage is set for the finals of the FIFA World Cup

Football frenzy has reached a crescendo and the stage is set for the finals of the FIFA World Cup, 2022 between Argentina and France. The final will see a clash of generational stars when 35-year-old Messi, playing in his final World Cup match, faces his 23-year-old Paris St Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe. Ahead of the nail-biting match, social media has exploded in tweets and posts, with football fans around the world lending their support to their favourite team.

Many Indian fans are rooting for Lionel Messi as the Argentinian player is one game away from winning the trophy that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career. In total, Messi has featured in 5 World Cup finals but hasn't been able to win the FIFA World Cup in any of those occasions.

One user wrote, ''#Messi playing his final and the most important match of his life today at #FIFAWorldCupFinal #QatarWorldCup To have the opportunity to witness this epic final #ArgentinaVsFrance is nothing less than a blessing in itself. Hoping to see a cracking final.''

Here are some of the tweets that capture the football fever:

After 63 matches and 166 goals, the month-long footballing showpiece reaches its climax at Doha's 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Messi, playing in his fifth and final World Cup, is hoping to lead Argentina to a first title since the Diego Maradona-inspired victory in Mexico City in 1986.

Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup final match will start at 8:30pm IST and will be broadcast on Viacom 18 Network. The match will also be streamed on the Jio cinema. 

Featured Video Of The Day

CCTV: Delhi Man Loses Control Of Car, Runs Over 3 Children On Footpath
.