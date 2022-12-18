''May The Best Team Win'': Twitter Explodes With Tweets Ahead Of FIFA World Cup Final

The stage is set for the finals of the FIFA World Cup

Football frenzy has reached a crescendo and the stage is set for the finals of the FIFA World Cup, 2022 between Argentina and France. The final will see a clash of generational stars when 35-year-old Messi, playing in his final World Cup match, faces his 23-year-old Paris St Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe. Ahead of the nail-biting match, social media has exploded in tweets and posts, with football fans around the world lending their support to their favourite team.

Many Indian fans are rooting for Lionel Messi as the Argentinian player is one game away from winning the trophy that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career. In total, Messi has featured in 5 World Cup finals but hasn't been able to win the FIFA World Cup in any of those occasions.

One user wrote, ''#Messi playing his final and the most important match of his life today at #FIFAWorldCupFinal #QatarWorldCup To have the opportunity to witness this epic final #ArgentinaVsFrance is nothing less than a blessing in itself. Hoping to see a cracking final.''

Here are some of the tweets that capture the football fever:

#FIFAWorldCupFinal



32 began, two remain.



It's the World Cup final.

Allez Les Bleus pic.twitter.com/NcYudqdcAT — Professor Morte (@Motivational0x) December 18, 2022

Me on Twitter: It'd be great if Messi's swan song for his national team ends on a high note. But this French team deserves every bit of glory that comes their way. As a neutral football fan I only expect an awesome game from both sides. Here we go #FIFAWorldCupFinal



My mind : pic.twitter.com/n5PMRBrmnB — Jagan krishnan (@jaggenius) December 18, 2022

The #FIFAWorldCupFinal is finally here!



Who will come out on top?



Will it be the unstoppable force of #Messi𓃵 fighting for #Argentina's first title in over 30 years or the electrifying #Mbappe leading #France to victory?



May the best team win!#ArgentinaVsFrancepic.twitter.com/bjtzOF6v5h — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) December 18, 2022

The final of the biggest tournament in the world. Let's go!!! #FIFAWorldCupFinalpic.twitter.com/m0vcEgo1VW — /A\ (@ThatRedDeviL) December 18, 2022

A perfect way to end the weekend, may the best team win 🎉#FIFAWorldCupFinalpic.twitter.com/K3KB5JaEI5 — NILAMADHAB PANDA ନୀଳମାଧବ ପଣ୍ଡା (@nilamadhabpanda) December 18, 2022

I go with Argentina 🇦🇷#FIFAWorldCupFinalpic.twitter.com/vYgUkKuZoU — Tiyani wa ka Mabasa (@TTM16) December 18, 2022

May the best team win!



... My clothes colour coding tell a different story 😅#FIFAWorldCupFinalpic.twitter.com/893ZWsB7Hs — Alo Pal (@AloPal) December 18, 2022

After 63 matches and 166 goals, the month-long footballing showpiece reaches its climax at Doha's 89,000-capacity Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Messi, playing in his fifth and final World Cup, is hoping to lead Argentina to a first title since the Diego Maradona-inspired victory in Mexico City in 1986.

Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup final match will start at 8:30pm IST and will be broadcast on Viacom 18 Network. The match will also be streamed on the Jio cinema.