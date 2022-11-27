Stephen King Says Elon Musk Is A ''Visionary' But Calls Him 'A Terrible Fit For Twitter'

This is not the first time that the author has called out Mr. Musk

Facing criticism globally for handling the microblogging site, the new Twitter boss Elon Musk has been shutting his critics up with witty tweets. Now, noted American author Stephen King has once again called out Twitter CEO Elon Musk in a sarcasm-laden tweet. Though the known author called Elon Musk a ''visionary'', he also noted that Mr. Musk is a ''terrible fit for Twitter.''

Mr. King took to Twitter and wrote, "I think Elon Musk is a visionary. Almost singlehandedly, he's changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it." However, he then took a dig at him saying, "That said, he's been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along.''

Mr. Musk replied to King's tweet by writing, "Suggestions are welcome Mr.( with a crown emoji)."

Suggestions are welcome Mr. 👑 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

In a second reply, Musk added, "The goal is a trusted digital town square, where a wide range of views is tolerated, provided people don't break the law or spam. For example, any incitement to violence will result in account suspension."

The goal is a trusted digital town square, where a wide range of views are tolerated, provided people don't break the law or spam. For example, any incitement to violence will result in account suspension. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

Though Mr. King didn't offer any suggestions, the author did offer a couple of follow-up tweets.

"Be aware that I never said Musk CREATED Tesla. He didn't. He just made it a success, against long odds. If you really want to understand how amazing that was, look at the DeLorian," Mr King tweeted. He also noted that "Twitter ain't cars. And Twitter ain't rockets."

Be aware that I never said Musk CREATED Tesla. He didn't. He just made it a success, against long odds. If you really want to understand how amazing that was, look at the DeLorian. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 26, 2022

This is not the first time that the author has called out Mr. Musk for his decision to take over Twitter. Earlier this week, he took a dig at the current situation on the social media platform and said: "Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow." In October when Mr Musk had announced that getting a blue tick mark would cost the subscribers, Mr King had said, "They should pay me. If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron."

$20 a month to keep my blue check? Fuck that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 31, 2022

Notably, Elon Musk has been under fire for multiple decisions he has taken in his newest stint, including the mass layoffs, and his latest decision of reviving former US president Donald Trump's account.