X Down For Thousands Of Users, No Posts Loading

X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced another outage on Wednesday evening, with users reporting problems accessing both the app and website.

According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, the disruption appears to have started at around 8.30 pm IST. Users said the website stopped responding across multiple browsers, while the mobile app on Android and iOS failed to load content.

Initial reports indicated that the issue was affecting users globally, although the exact cause of the outage remains unclear. Many people turned to other platforms to confirm whether others were experiencing similar problems.

This is not the first time X has experienced technical issues in recent months, with intermittent outages raising concerns among users about the platform's reliability.

The company has not yet issued an official statement on the cause or duration of the disruption.