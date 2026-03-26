X Down Globally? Users Report Feed, Login And Posting Issues

Users of X reported widespread disruptions on March 26, with many unable to access feeds, log in, or post content on the platform. According to outage tracking website Downdetector, complaints surged sharply over a short period, indicating a sudden service disruption. The issues appeared to affect both the mobile app and the website, with reports coming in from multiple regions.

Many users said their feeds were not loading or appeared completely blank, preventing them from viewing posts. Others faced difficulties logging into their accounts or interacting with content. Some also reported that posts were not publishing or were disappearing unexpectedly.

Downdetector data showed problems linked to several core functions, including feed and timeline loading, login access, server connection, and overall website performance. User comments on the platform reflected the scale of the outage, with several highlighting missing content and irregular behaviour.

User reports indicate problems with X (Twitter) since 3:14 AM EDT.

How is it affecting you? #XTwitterDownhttps://t.co/qqqwagygy9 — Downdetector (@downdetector) March 26, 2026

The sharp spike in reports suggests the disruption occurred suddenly rather than building up gradually. However, it remains unclear whether the outage is global or limited to certain regions.

As of now, X has not released an official statement confirming the cause of the issue or providing a timeline for resolution.

Service disruptions on social media platforms are usually resolved within a few hours, depending on the technical fault. Users are advised to wait for updates and avoid repeated login attempts during the outage.