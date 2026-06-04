Influencer's Pet Dog In China Stolen, Sold For Rs 2,300 And Killed For Meat, Owner Slams Animal Laws

Guo, a travel influencer and owner of a viral dog in Henan province in China, was left frustrated over the animal protection laws in the country after their pet was stolen and sold for $25 (around Rs 2,300), and later killed for meat, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Chutou, an eight-year-old Border Collie, went missing recently. After an investigation, the owner discovered it had been taken and sold to a meat vendor.

As the dog had more than 1.5 million followers on social media, the case went viral, reigniting debate over animal welfare laws in the country.

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What exactly happened?

Chutou reportedly went missing on May 11 when Guo was on a solo road trip in Georgia. The pooch was with Guo's parents. The surveillance footage later showed that the dog was taken away by two strangers on a bike. Hearing the news, Guo immediately rushed back home and started looking for his pet.

Eventually, he found the location of the man who stole Chutou and even offered money to get his furry friend back. But it was too late, as the man claimed that he thought Chutou was a stray. He later revealed that he sold the pet to a dog meat restaurant for 180 yuan (US$27).

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"The dog is dead, so stop making a fuss. I did not break the law," the man said as quoted, and offered no apology.

Guo also went to the restaurant to collect the remains of Chutou. "The hair was thrown in the rubbish long ago," the butcher reportedly replied.

According to the report, Guo also reported the case to the police.

Chutou's case has sparked widespread anger on local social media platforms, with the pet owners and activists calling for stronger protections, including harsher penalties for theft and abuse, and legal recognition of pets beyond property status.

"I cried while watching Chutou's old videos. Such a bright, living soul ended so tragically. Those who stole, killed and ate him must pay," one social media user said as quoted.