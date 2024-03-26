Influencers Anjali Chakra, Sufi Malik Break Up Weeks Before Wedding. Here's Why

Both Anjali and Sufi have now asked for privacy and respect from their fans.

Pakistani and Indian social media influencers Sufi Malik and Anjali Chakra have called off their marriage and decided to split. In separate posts on Instagram, they said the reason behind them parting ways was "infidelity committed by Sufi".

The same-sex couple won hearts on the internet in 2019 after they shared pictures and videos of them wearing traditional South Asian outfits and dancing under rain.

"This may come as a shock, but our journey is shifting. We have decided to call off our wedding and end our relationship due to infidelity committed by Sufi," Anjali said in a post adding that she wished for "absolutely no negativity" to be directed toward Malik.

Sufi also took to Instagram to share a post about the split, admitting to cheating on her fiancee, a few weeks before their wedding was scheduled to take place.

"I made an unrecognisable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding. I've hurt her tremendously, beyond my understanding. I am owning up to my mistake and will continue to do so. I've hurt the people I love and care about the most through my actions, including our family and friends; our community that I cherish," she wrote.

The couple, who had been together for over five years and got engaged to be married a year ago. They shared a video announcing their engagement after Sufi proposed to Anjali at the iconic New York's Empire State Building.

While Anjali runs a wedding planning business based in New York and San Francisco, Sufi is a lifestyle and travel content creator based in New York.

After some fans speculated the split was a prank, Anjali responded by clarifying that she had also pulled down their online wedding registry.

It is not known what will happen to the couple's YouTube channel "Sufi and Anjali" which has over 1.36 lakh subscribers.

Both Anjali and Sufi have now asked for privacy and respect from their fans.