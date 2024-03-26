Who Are Anjali Chakra, Sufi Malik? Same-Sex Couple Break Up Before Wedding

Social media influencers Anjali Chakra and Sufi Malik have shocked their fans by calling off their upcoming wedding. Anjali, who is from India, and Sufi, from Pakistan, are based in the US and have been celebrated for their same-sex relationship for years now. The news of their breakup was shared on Instagram by both influencers, who cited Ms Malik's infidelity as the reason for their split.

The couple made headlines in 2019 for being in a same-sex relationship, while also celebrating their traditional South Asian culture. Their relationship was seen as groundbreaking, given that LGBTQ+ issues are often considered taboo in several Asian countries.

About the break up, Ms Chakra said in an Instagram post, "This may come as a shock, but our journey is shifting. We have decided to call off our wedding and end our relationship due to infidelity committed by Sufi," adding that she wished for "absolutely no negativity" to be directed towards Ms Malik.

Ms Malik shared, “I made an unrecognisable mistake of betrayal by cheating on her a few weeks before our wedding. I've hurt her tremendously, beyond my understanding. I am owning up to my mistake and will continue to do so.”

Who is Anjali Chakra?

Anjali Chakra is an Indian event planner and content creator based in New York City. Ms Chakra graduated from the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles. She is originally from the San Francisco Bay Area. Ms Chakra worked in healthcare for a few years post-graduation, after which she eventually decided to leave her job to follow her passion for event planning. Anjali Chakra runs a blog where she shares her “thoughts about travel, beauty, event planning”. She also carries an interest in volunteering and gardening.

Who is Sufi Malik?