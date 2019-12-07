Twitter Users Slam TikTok For Pulling Down Video Of Indo-Pak Same-Sex Couple

Anjali Chakra, Sundas Malik's video triggered an outpouring of support for the couple on social media

An Instagram photoshoot of a Hindu-Muslim same-sex couple, hailing from India and Pakistan, had gone viral on social media and users are going gaga over the pictures.

The pictures showed Anjali Chakra from India and Sundas Malik from Pakistan laughing and kissing under a rain-splattered umbrella in traditional outfits.

The same-sex couple then shared a video of the two dancing on video-sharing app TikTok. Now the couple is creating headlines as TikTok has pulled down the video as per its community guidelines. As per a report, the video-sharing site restricts posts by users it identifies as disabled, fat or LGBTQ+.

Ms Chakra posted the same video on micro-blogging site Twitter on December 2 after learning that TikTok had pulled her video down. She retweeted the video and wrote, "TikTok deleted this for 'violating community guidelines' so the rumours about homophobia are true."

TikTok deleted this for "violating community guidelines" so the rumors about homophobia are true https://t.co/cjI5zHNAHx — Anjali C. (@anj3llyfish) December 6, 2019

"@tiktok_us you wanna explain why this got taken down," she added.

In the video, the couple can be seen dancing, first wearing casual outfits and then sporting traditional clothes.

Till now the post has collecte over 318.4 thousand views, 14.1 thousand likes and 2.1 thousand retweets.

The shared post triggered an outpouring of support for the couple on social media. Many users supported the couple and asked them to keep posting.

A Twitter user commented, "I actually feel sick to my stomach... They're fine with promoting violent relationships but not loving ones?! I just don't understand..."

Praising the dress sported by the couple, a twitter user commented, "Loved the black dress, where did you get it from? Can you send me the pictures?"

"Love is, you know, love. Don't need any #TikTok, #Tweeter, #fb, #Instagram, etc...Love is beautiful, more beautiful than any app," added another.

Another user remarked, "Fight the gender haters whoever they are, wherever they are."