Industrialist Harsh Goenka Gives Filmy Twist To Budget 2024, Says It Is A ''Fighter' That Tames...'

Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget for 2024-25 in Parliament on Thursday.

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget 2024 on Thursday, several social media users took X to share their thoughts and analysis on the annual budget. Industrialist Harsh Goenka also posted his take but with a funny, filmy twist. In a short post, the chairman of the RPG group made references to Bollywood movies, including Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal', Sunny Deol's superhit comeback 'Gadar 2' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

"Budget 2024 is a Fighter that tames the Animal of recession; is a Gadar against poverty and friendly for India's Jawaan ensuring that no one is left 12th Fail. With measures on inclusion, education and employment for youth and welfare of the masses, Bahadur work by our Salaar FM Nirmala Sitharaman," the business tycoon wrote on X.

The post went viral on the microblogging site in no time. It amassed more than 60,000 views and several likes. In the comments section, users shared their thoughts. "Good to see education, employment, health in the highlights," wrote one user. "All hit movies of the recent past are excellently put together in this one post," said another.

"Can't expect more in a pre-election budget. FM has nicely explained the progress in the last five years. Let us wish FM @nsitharaman all the very best to present the next full budget after the election. It will also be a record. Best wishes to our @FinMinIndia and @PMOIndia, @narendramodi," expressed a third.

"Now it is "hoped" old business houses in Private Sector will finally wake up and join Govt. Mission for new projects, innovation, exports, nation building. Instead, new groups, and start-ups are showing the way. Old groups benefiting from huge investments by Govt. in infra sector," added another.

Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim budget for 2024-25 in Parliament on Thursday. The Budget resisted any large giveaways but increased the capital expenditure outlay to 11.1 per cent to Rs 11.11 lakh crore. The government said it would reduce its fiscal deficit to 5.1 per cent in 2024-25 from 5.8 per cent this year.

In terms of allocations, the Ministry of Defence received the highest amount at Rs 6.2 lakh crore followed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways at Rs 2.78 lakh crore. On the other hand, the Agriculture Ministry got the lowest amount at Rs 1.27 lakh crore.