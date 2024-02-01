This Passport Is Rarest In The World, Only 500 People On Earth Have It

The Order of Malta issued the first passports during the 1300s

It is widely recognised that certain passports carry more influence than others. Take, for example, the Japanese passport, renowned as one of the most powerful global entry tools on Earth. Holders of Japanese passports can travel to 194 countries worldwide without requiring a visa.

While having the ability to travel to numerous countries is impressive, what might be even more extraordinary is being a bona fide member of the world's most exclusive passport, namely, the Sovereign Military Order of Malta.

The Sovereign Military Order of Malta - also known as the Knights of Malta is a sovereign nation, with United Nations observer status and its constitution, but without any land, CNN reported. It issues car license plates - without having any roads to drive them on - and its stamps, currency and passports.

The Order of Malta issued the first passports during the 1300s, as its diplomats ventured to foreign states with documents verifying their status as ambassadors. Post-World War II, the diplomatic passport evolved to incorporate features found in passports from various nations. Presently, there are approximately only 500 diplomatic passports in circulation, making it the rarest passport globally.

The Order's crimson passport, possibly symbolizing the blood of Christ, is exclusively designated for members of the Sovereign Council and leaders of diplomatic missions, along with their families. It features gold lettering denoting the organization's name in French, "Ordre Souverain Militaire de Malte," accompanied by a crest, CNN reported.

"The Order grants passports to members of their government for the duration of their mandate," de Petri Testaferrata says.

The passports of Grand Masters are valid for the longest period, spanning a decade, as they are elected for two terms and are required to retire by the age of 85. On the other hand, other passports remain valid for four years and are exclusively utilised for diplomatic missions. These passports consist of 44 pages, featuring a watermark of the Maltese cross, without additional embellishments such as images or quotes.

As per De Petri Testaferrata, the diplomatic passport is acknowledged by two-thirds of Schengen members, and the Order collaborates closely with several countries, including France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations.

"We provide rapid medical and humanitarian supplies to victims of conflict or natural disasters. We run hospitals, ambulance corps, medical centres, homes for the elderly and the disabled, soup kitchens and first aid posts," de Petri Testaferrata explained to CNN.

According to Travel + Leisure, there are a few places that don't accept a passport as a valid form of ID for travel. The United Kingdom, the United States, and New Zealand don't allow the passport.

Currently, the Sovereign Order of Malta is active in 120 countries, where it helps to care for people in need through its medical, social, and humanitarian works, the outlet reported.



