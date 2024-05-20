Indian Woman Wins $1 Million Dubai Lottery After Buying Ticket From Husband's Cash Gift

She is the 229th Indian to win the monthly draw.

An Indian woman on Thursday won a $1 million prize at the Dubai Duty-Free Millennium draw, joining the long list of Indian nationals who have turned millionaires through the raffle. Notably, the lucky winner named Payal, who lives in Punjab, won the Millionaire draw with ticket number 3337 which she bought online on May 3.

According to the winner, the money to buy the winning ticket was given to her by her husband on the occasion of their 16th wedding anniversary.

She told Khaleej Times, "The money I used to buy the winning ticket came from my husband (Harnek Singh), who gifted me Dh1,000 on our 16th wedding anniversary on April 20. I thought of buying a DDF ticket online with the money, and I picked the ticket with most number 3s in it."

Ms Payal said she has been buying DDF tickets for the past 12 years. Every time they travelled, she bought one, alternating the names on the tickets with her husband's and children's names.

''I used to buy DDF lottery tickets once or twice a year at the airport, but last time I made an exception by buying a ticket online for the first time. This cash gift from my husband has made us millionaires,'' she said.

The couple lives in Punjab with their 14-year-old twin boys. She said she couldn't believe the news when DDF organisers called her. "Then called my husband and told him of the jackpot. was so happy and tears of joy rolled out as I spoke to himn. The kids (twins aged 14) don't know the news yet, but we will tell them once we pick them up from school this (Thursday) afternoon," she added.

Notably, she became the 229th person from India to win the Millennium Millionaire promotion.

When she was asked how she plans to spend the money, she said: ''It's still very early to make a decision. But of course, our priority is to secure the future of our children – to give them a really good education for a great life. I would also like to help my brother who lives in Australia and do charity work in our Punjabi community. Thank you, Dubai Duty-Free, for fulfilling my dream.''

Launched in 1999, the Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire Promotion offers 5,000 ticket holders the chance to win a staggering $1 million, according to its website. According to DDF organisers, Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty-Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.