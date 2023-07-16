''In Complete Awe'': R Madhavan's Fan Moment With PM Modi And French President

The dinner was hosted in honour of PM Modi at the Louvre Museum

Actor R Madhavan was one of the guests at the banquet dinner that French President Emmanuel Macron hosted in honour of PM Modi at the Louvre Museum on Saturday. Soon after, the actor took to Instagram to share pictures from the event and penned a long post appreciating both world leaders.

In the first picture, he could be seen at the dining table with both PM Modi and President Macron. Mr. Madhavan also posted a clip in which Emmanuel Macron clicked a selfie with PM Modi and former French footballer Mathieu Flamini. He said he was in awe of both the world leaders and this moment would remain etched in his heart forever.

The actor's post read, ''The passion and dedication to doing good for the Indo-French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023. I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by the President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations. The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace.''

He added, ''I sincerely pray that their vision and dreams bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time. President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and sweetly stood up to be part of it.. a moment that will be forever etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and impact of that picture. Thank you President Macron and Modi Ji for the incredible lesson on grace and humility. May France and India forever prosper together.

He further spoke about the Chandrayaan 3 launch and shared, “Also 14th July 2023 also marked yet another fantastic and successful launch of Chandrayaan 3 with the unfailing Vikas engine built with the help of SEP France by Shri Nambi Narayanan. Praying also for the success of their important and incredible mission.''

The meal was hosted on French National Day at the Louvre Museum in Paris. For the event, Mr. Madhavan wore a green shirt, black tie, grey suit, and trousers.

Mr. Macron also shared a special video wrapping PM Modi's official visit to the country. It also featured Mr. Madhavan in a scene where President Macron was taking a selfie with PM Modi. The video further covered the Prime Minister receiving the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest French honour in civilian or military orders, besides the participation of Indian forces in the Bastille Day parade in Paris.

"To the people of India, trust and friendship," he said in his tweet.

Meanwhile, PM Modi departed from France on Saturday morning and returned to Delhi after a stopover in Abu Dhabi.