'To The People Of India...': Macron's Video Wraps PM's France Visit

The video also featured actor R Madhavan in a selfie scene.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday shared a special video wrapping Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to the country. "To the people of India, trust and friendship," said Macron in his tweet.

The video covered the Prime Minister receiving Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest French honour in civilian or military orders, besides the participation of Indian forces in the Bastille Day parade in Paris.

Bastille Day, celebrated on July 14, is France's national day and a special parade is held in Paris every year similar to Republic Day parade in India.

Glimpses from the parade along with the participation of India's Rafale fighter jets were part of the video that also covered the talks held between the two heads of the countries.

PM Modi also attended a banquet dinner hosted by Macron at the Louvre museum in Paris, which is home to many popular artworks including the Mona Lisa. They also witnessed a firework display marking the end of Bastille Day.

Visuals from these events were part of the video. It also featured actor R Madhavan in a scene where President Macron was taking a selfie with PM Modi.

The Prime Minister departed from France on Saturday morning and returned to Delhi after a stopover in Abu Dhabi. In the Gulf city, PM Modi met the UAE President and key agreements were made between the two countries.