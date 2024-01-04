'I'm Tired': Selena Gomez Hints At Career Shift, Could Retire From Music

Ms Gomez also confessed that her music career happened by chance.

American singer Selena Gomez has hinted that she could retire from music and that her next album could be the last one. The 31-year-old stated that she wants to focus on her acting career instead, as per a report in the Independent.

Before making her breakthrough as a pop singer and scoring several singles, such as "Hands to Myself," "Rare," and "Bad Liar," she first gained popularity as a Disney Channel star. In 2020, she debuted her culinary programme Selena + Chef. The following year, she garnered critical acclaim for her leading part in the comedy mystery Only Murders in the Building on Hulu, where she co-starred with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The Rare Beauty founder revealed that she wishes to settle on a particular thing during an episode of the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. She said, "I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show (Wizards of Waverly Place) at the same time and I just found it really fun, so I just kept going."

Nevertheless, the singer said, as she grew older, she became more aware of her need to "find something to just settle on." "I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting," she said. As the podcast hosts lauded Ms Gomez's musical abilities and said she didn't have to pick, she answered, "You're right, but I'm going to want to chill because I'm tired."

The Emmy-nominated artist also confessed that her music career happened by chance. After she completed the theme song for Wizards, her Disney executives asked if she wanted to create an album.

During the same interview, she talked about the negative impact having a high workload at a young age had on her mental health. The "Good For You" singer faced continuous challenges with her mental health in 2016, which led her to make the painful choice to postpone her tour.

Selena Gomez is currently dating producer Benny Blanco. Confirming her relationship on Instagram, she said that he's the "best thing that ever happened to me."