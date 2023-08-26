'I'm A King, I Pay For Everything': UFC Star Claims He Gets Pass For Cheating On Wife

UFC champion Sean O'Malley

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley recently reached the pinnacle of his career, securing the title by defeating Aljamain Sterling. This victory marked his first championship win since becoming a part of the UFC. However, O'Malley has stirred controversy with his remarks concerning relationships with his wife, Daya Gonzalez.

According to the New York Post, O'Malley appeared on "RawTalk" before the fight against Sterling and talked about his open relationship with Gonzalez. O'Malley explained why it was OK for him to have flings with other women and said it wouldn't be fair if he wasn't as successful as he is.

"I'm a king; I pay for everything," O'Malley said.

"I treat Danya like a queen. I have testosterone running through my veins. It's very simple."

"If I wasn't paying for everything, if I wasn't, you know, successful in any sort of way, and I was just like maybe an average Joe, I probably wouldn't. It probably wouldn't be fair. But I'm King Kong, baby. Andrew Tate explains its status well. You know I got status, so I can."

Sean O'Malley has long been in an open relationship with his wife, Danya Gonzalez, and he once claimed they have "dope threesomes" together.

In the past few years, Tate has become known for his extravagant and opulent way of living, accompanied by an extremely masculine image. Presently, he is facing human trafficking charges in Romania, which he has denied.

O'Malley later mentioned that Gonzalez is "never fine with it."