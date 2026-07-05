IIT Bombay Gold Medallist Rejected Rs 2.9 Crore US Job To Run Grocery Shop In Kanpur, His Story Is Viral

A heartwarming story about an IIT Bombay graduate who reportedly turned down a high-paying job in the United States to care for his ailing parents has gone viral on social media, prompting a debate about success, family and personal priorities. The story of Vivek Sharma was shared on X by user Vivek Alwys. According to the viral post, Sharma, a B.Tech Computer Science gold medallist from IIT Bombay, received a job offer from a San Francisco-based startup with an annual salary of nearly $240,000 (around Rs 2.9 crore). The offer reportedly included visa sponsorship, relocation benefits and the promise of a global career.

However, Sharma is said to have declined the opportunity and remained in his hometown of Kanpur after his parents' health took a sudden turn for the worse.

According to the post, Sharma grew up in a lower-middle-class family in Kanpur. His father worked as a railway clerk, while his mother supplemented the family's income by taking tuition classes. Determined to give their son the best possible education, his parents reportedly used their savings, sold jewellery and carefully managed their finances so he could study in Kota before earning admission to IIT Bombay.

Their sacrifices paid off. Sharma not only graduated in Computer Science but also earned a gold medal. Like many engineering students, he appeared to be on the verge of fulfilling a dream after securing an overseas job offer from a US startup.

But just before he was scheduled to leave for the United States, his father reportedly suffered a heart attack. Around the same time, his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. Faced with the choice between pursuing a lucrative international career and staying home to care for his parents, Sharma chose the latter. According to the viral post, he cancelled his visa interview and turned down the offer.

After deciding to stay in Kanpur, Sharma initially worked in a local software job. As the family's financial responsibilities increased, he reportedly opened a small grocery shop beneath his home, called Sharma General Store. While the move surprised many given his academic achievements, the business helped support the family during a difficult period and allowed him to remain close to his parents.

The post further claims that as his parents' health gradually improved, Sharma expanded his work beyond the grocery store. Alongside managing the shop, he began teaching coding to underprivileged children and took on freelance software projects at night.

Years later, according to the viral account, the same international company whose offer he had once declined approached him again. This time, instead of asking him to relocate, the company reportedly invited him to contribute remotely to an education-focused initiative, allowing him to continue balancing technology, teaching and family life from Kanpur.

While the claims in the viral post have not been independently verified, Sharma's story has resonated with thousands online. Many social media users described it as a reminder that success cannot always be measured by salary packages or overseas jobs. Several people shared similar experiences of putting careers on hold to care for ageing parents, while others said Sharma's decision reflected the value of standing by family during difficult times.

Not everyone agreed with his choice, though. Some users argued that he had sacrificed a rare career opportunity and allowed emotions to outweigh practical considerations. Others, however, felt that every person's definition of success is different and that responsibilities toward family can be just as meaningful as professional achievements.