IIM-Ahmedabad Versus Harvard: MBA Graduate Breaks Down Fees, Prospects And Salary Package

A viral video has sparked curiosity about the differences between pursuing an MBA from India's top business school, IIM-Ahmedabad, and the world's top business school, Harvard. The video delves into several comparisons, including the cost of obtaining a degree and average salary after graduation, highlighting the differences between these two prestigious institutions.

The video was shared by Abhijay Arora, a Harvard MBA graduate who is currently working at Google. In the video, he teamed up with content creator Kushal Lodha. The duo compared Harvard and IIM-Ahmedabad across various parameters, starting with the cost of obtaining a degree. An MBA from Harvard costs roughly $200,000 (Rs 1.8 crore), while IIM-Ahmedabad's MBA program costs around Rs 25 lakh. However, the average pay package after graduation differs widely. IIM-A graduates can expect Rs 34 lakh, whereas Harvard MBA grads can bag around Rs 2.25 crore ($250,000).

At IIM-Ahmedabad, internship stipends typically range from Rs 2-3 lakh, depending on the company. In contrast, Harvard Business School students can expect a $10,000 (Rs 9 lakh) stipend for internships in the US.

"In 2020, I got into IIM Ahmedabad but decided to drop out. In 2022, I got into the Harvard's MBA program," Arora wrote in the caption of the video.

Watch the video here:

Despite differences, IIM-A and Harvard share some similarities. Both offer a two-year MBA program, and graduates can explore similar job markets, including private equity, venture capital, product management, and HR.

The video's gaining traction online, with many users curious about Harvard's admission process and what it takes to studying abroad.

One user wrote, "Comparing costs: 35 lakhs in India vs 150k in US. Can we achieve purchase power parity in education and salaries between the two countries?" Another commented, "Mba from top 10>iim abc because rank and they pay 3x more."