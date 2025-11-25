Hyderabad Doctor Reveals World's Most Dangerous Carb, And It's Not Maida Or White Rice

Hyderabad-based dermatologist Dr Pooja Reddy has issued a strong warning about a lesser-known yet harmful ingredient found in many packaged foods, industrial starch. In a recent Instagram post, Dr Reddy called it the "most dangerous carbohydrate in the world," claiming it poses greater health risks than sugar, refined flour (maida), or white rice.

She explained that industrial starch also known as "fake starch" is processed in factories and laboratories using heat and chemicals. This makes it extremely easy for the body to digest, causing rapid spikes in blood sugar levels. According to Dr Reddy, regular consumption of this ingredient can increase inflammation, lead to belly fat, fatty liver, and significantly raise the risk of type 2 diabetes, which already affects nearly 100 million people in India.

Watch the video here:

Importantly, she clarified that her concern is not about natural starches from foods like potatoes or rice, but industrial versions often added to packaged products marketed as healthy. Dr Reddy advised consumers to check food labels carefully to avoid this hidden risk.

What is Industrial Starch?

Dr Pooja Reddy explains that industrial starch is a highly processed, nutrition less filler used in many packaged foods to add bulk or act as a thickener. Unlike natural starches found in foods like potatoes or rice, industrial starch-often listed as corn starch, maltodextrin, or modified food starch-goes through heavy chemical processing and heating, making it extremely easy for the body to digest.

"When consumed, it causes a sharper spike in blood sugar than even table sugar," she warned. This rapid spike can lead to increased risk of type 2 diabetes, inflammation, and fat accumulation.