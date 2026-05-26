How Gamers Are Beating The RAM Price Surge

Computer gamers facing sky-high memory costs are discovering clever ways to build powerful systems without breaking the bank. According to TechCrunch, a gaming PC that cost around 1,000 Dollars two years ago now runs between 1,300 dollars and 1,400 dollars, with memory prices the main culprit.

The problem stems from artificial intelligence. Tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon are competing fiercely for specialised memory chips called high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, to power their AI data centres. Since the same factories produce both consumer gaming RAM and HBM, manufacturers have shifted production towards these lucrative AI contracts, starving the gaming market of supplies.

Smaller RAM modules have roughly doubled in price over six months, while larger 64GB to 128GB sticks have tripled or quadrupled. TechCrunch notes that building new memory factories takes years and billions of pounds, offering no quick relief.

But gamers are adapting. The traditional rule requiring two matched RAM sticks is becoming outdated. TechCrunch reports that modern processors now come with much larger built-in caches that store more data internally. This means CPUs no longer need to reach out to system RAM as frequently as they once did. Running a single RAM stick now delivers nearly identical gaming performance to dual-stick setups, with losses typically under 5 per cent.

AMD's newest Ryzen X3D processors push this advantage even further. These chips use stacked cache technology that places extra memory directly on the processor itself. According to TechCrunch, this innovation cuts system RAM access so dramatically that single-channel builds lose less than 2 per cent performance compared to dual-channel configurations. It is a margin so small most gamers would never notice it during actual play.

"With extra cache stacked directly on top of the processor, the CPU doesn't have to access the system RAM as much because more can be stored closer to where it's needed," AMD's Anthony Van Kline told TechCrunch.

Another advantage comes from AMD's full ecosystem approach. The company makes both processors and graphics cards. When paired together, they unlock a feature called Smart Access Memory that lets the CPU and GPU share data freely without bottlenecks. "AMD is one of the few brands that has a complete ecosystem across GPU and CPU," TechCrunch quoted CyberPowerPC's Namanh Hoang as saying.

For budget-conscious gamers, the strategy is straightforward. Start with a single RAM stick on a modern processor, especially an X3D chip, and save hundreds of pounds. When memory prices eventually stabilise and drop, adding a second stick becomes a simple, affordable upgrade.

The memory crisis has forced the industry to rethink decades-old conventions. What was once considered a rookie mistake is now smart financial planning in a market gripped by artificial intelligence demand.