Hillary Clinton To Join Columbia University Faculty

Former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as "professor of practice" at its School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), the university said in a press release. She will assume her new position on February 1.

President Lee C Bollinger said, "I have had the great pleasure of knowing Hillary personally for three decades, since her early days as First Lady of the United States. Her public service has expanded since then, most notably in her remarkably successful tenure as Senator for the State of New York, in her impressive role as Secretary of State, and in her two historic and record-breaking presidential campaigns."

Mr Bollinger said that Ms Clinton is "unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University's missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good."

Columbia's commitment to educating the next generation of policy leaders—and helping to address some of the world's most pressing challenges—resonates personally with me. Thrilled to join this community. https://t.co/MweRONBKsX — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 5, 2023

In her role as "professor of practice", the former US first lady will work on a variety of initiatives and also "help lead a major SIPA effort to convene outstanding policy thinkers from around the world to develop innovative policy solutions."

Dean Keren Yarhi-Milo said that Ms Clinton is a remarkable leader and has been in the forefront in dealing with every challenge facing the world today.

She will also be serving as the Presidential Fellow at Columbia World Projects where she will investigate fundamental questions about how to advance efforts to renew democracy and foster effective engagements with women and youth in the United States and around the world.

Ms Clinton said, "Columbia's commitment to educating the next generation of U.S. and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact, and helping to address some of the world's most pressing challenges resonates personally with me. I look forward to contributing to these efforts."

The university had also conferred an honorary Doctor of Laws degree on Ms Clinton in 2022.