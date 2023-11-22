Helipads, Wine Cave: All About Vladimir Putin's $1 Billion Superyacht Fleet

Victoria, one of the 10 superyachts that was spotted in Istanbul.

Two superyachts believed to be linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle have been tracked down in Istanbul. According to Kyiv Post, the newly discovered yachts are the 71-meter Victoria, valued at over $50 million, and its "escort" the 38-meter Orion, worth $15 million. This brings the number of such vessels belonging to the Russian leader's "fleet" so far discovered to 10.

The ship is officially registered to companies associated with Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko, who is a close personal friend of Vladimir Putin. According to The Sun, the $50 million yacht features wooden flooring and high round ceilings. It has a huge circular bed with a ceiling mirror. Its furniture fittings and baubles also include towels costing over $2,000, chess and backgammon sets valued at over $5,000 and 60-inch TV sets housed in mahogany cases.

Scheherazade

The construction of the yacht began in 2005. In total, Victoria was completed in 14 years and the delays in the ship's construction led Mr Timchenko to commission the construction of an even larger yacht for Mr Putin, the 140-meter-long Scheherazade, which was seized by Italian authorities in the port of Marina di Carrara in May 2022.

Scheherazade, worth an estimated $700 million, is believed to be Mr Putin's most expensive superyacht. The 140-metre yacht features two helipads, a swimming pool and a movie theatre, according to the SuperYachtFan website, which researches yachts and their owners. The excessive superyacht is almost entirely covered in gold - even toilet roll holders.

Graceful

Victoria was built at the shipyards of Russia's Sevmash military plant together with the Graceful yacht. According to The Sun, the 267-foot vessel, also called Killer Whale, costs $119 million. It features an indoor swimming pool that turns into a theatre and a dance floor, a helipad and suites for up to 12 guests. As per Forbes, the ship also features pool towel storage cabinets that double as vodka bars and an owner's suite with a wine cave that can store up to 400 bottles.

Olympia

This superyacht is said to be Vladimir Putin's favourite. The 187-foot vessel reportedly has an estimated cost of $22 million. According to The Sun, it is rumoured to have been a gift from Roman Abramovich. The vessel's interior is styled by design house Mark Hampton.

Chayka

The Chayka is also known as The Seagull. The $18 million, 177-foot vessel boasts a jacuzzi, gym, beach club, barbecue area and pool. It also comes with a jet ski, diving and fishing gear.

Kavkaz

The Kavkaz was built by Almaz Marine Yard in Russia. It can accommodate up to 10 guests in 5 suites.