Google Doodle In India Highlights Photosynthesis And Its Importance In Sustaining Life

A special animated Google Doodle in India on Friday (Nov 14) highlighted the process of photosynthesis, the foundational scientific phenomenon that enables plants to convert light energy, carbon dioxide, and water into sugar while releasing oxygen. The doodle, featuring animated leaves, water, and Sun, depicted how these elements of nature operate in tandem to sustain life on Earth.

"This Doodle celebrates photosynthesis, the process in which plants use light energy to transform carbon dioxide and water into organic molecules like glucose. Oxygen is then released as a byproduct," Google explained.

"This natural phenomenon is essential in supporting life on Earth, allowing many living organisms to breathe," it added.

Clicking the doodle takes the user to Google's artificial intelligence (AI) search mode, where a prompt asks differences between light-dependent and light-independent reactions.

"Photosynthesis in plant cells is a two-stage process: the light-dependent reactions and the light-independent reactions (Calvin cycle). The key differences lie in their requirements, location within the chloroplast, and the molecules they produce and consume," the answer reads.

Google first rolled out the 'Learning about Photosynthesis' doodle on September 19 in the UK to kick off the school year. Since then, the doodle has made appearances in the US, Europe, the Middle East and several countries in Africa.

Google Doodle And History

A Google Doodle is a thematic motif that is used by the search engine on its homepage to mark holidays, events, anniversaries, the lives of notable historical figures and in some instances, scientific and mathematical topics.

Google has also used doodles to celebrate prominent people, their achievements, and more. The first Google Doodle was published in 1998 as a quick way for Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to let people know they would be out of the office for Burning Man.

In 2000, Google launched the first international doodle to celebrate Bastille Day in France. The first interactive game Doodle was launched on May 21, 2010, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the popular game, Pac-Man.