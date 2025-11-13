Google Techie Reveals Why He Quit Rs 7 Lakh Per Month Job In UAE To Return To India

A Bengaluru techie, currently employed with Google, has revealed why he quit his high-paying job in Abu Dhabi, UAE, within three months and returned to India. Product designer Advin Netto took to Instagram to share his story, stating that he left the job six years ago despite earning a Rs 7.5 lakh per month tax-free salary.

Netto states that it took nearly five months for his UAE work visa to come through, but within three months, he realised that the Middle East nation was not the place for him to work. He highlighted that the rigid working hours and the still nascent tech ecosystem were some of the major reasons behind his decision.

"In India, I'd gotten used to self-accountability… focusing on outcomes, not attendance. That flexibility didn't exist there. If I don't punch in at 9 AM (half day loss)," said Netto, adding: "UAE excels at infrastructure and physical development, but the digital product culture felt young. Money wasn't the issue. Mindset was. Conversations around design thinking often met resistance."

Netto also pointed out the leadership gaps in the UAE, stating that the top roles were based on nationality rather than merit, which made it hard for "genuine expertise" to thrive.

"Just to give some perspective..earning 30K AED a month might sound huge, but to live comfortably there, you'd easily spend around 10K AED. Which means I could've saved about 20K AED every single month.," he added.

Check The Post Here:

'I Totally Relate'

As the post gained traction, a section of social media users appreciated Netto for sharing his story candidly, while others highlighted similar working experiences in the Middle East.

"I've been there and left for good. It was crazy work hours, and the pay completely depended on your passport. I used to work from 7:30 AM to 9 PM, six days a week," said one user, while another added: "I totally relate to the design thinking. Working hours are crazy as well. The delivery expectations are insane- there's this notion that a young team should keep churning things out nonstop."

A third commented: "All the points you mentioned are absolutely valid and reflect the realities of work culture across much of the Middle East."

A fourth said: "Thanks For sharing Advin. Not many openly share these things for various reasons,, you even got others to mention their side of the story as well. Thanks."