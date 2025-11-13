Australian Tourist Shares 'Craziest' Experience After Hitchhiking 500 Kilometers To Pushkar Camel Fair

An Australian tourist has gone viral on social media after posting a video chronicling his experience of visiting the iconic Pushkar Camel Fair in Rajasthan. Duncan McNaught, who has been travelling across India for the last few weeks, said he hitchhiked over 500 kilometres to reach the fair, which draws attention for its vast livestock gathering.

"After hearing about India's camel fair in Pushkar, Rajasthan, I decided to head off hitchhiking across India. Riding on tractor, truck, car and motorbike I finally arrived at one of the craziest festivals in the world," said McNaught.

Also known as the Pushkar Mela, this centuries-old tradition began as a humble livestock gathering where traders from Rajasthan and neighbouring states brought camels, horses, and cattle to sell or showcase. Over time, it evolved into one of the world's largest camel fairs, attracting more than two lakh visitors every year.

"The Pushkar camel fair was like no other I had ever seen before, with the craziest rides in the world and one of the most culturally engaging experiences I have ever had," said McNaught.

In the video, McNaught can be seen enjoying playing cricket with the locals, taking turns on the rides, dancing and sitting inside a stunt car whilst at the fair.

Check The Viral Video Here:

Also Read | 'Gotta Drop Ego': American Tourist Shaves Head On Banks Of Ganga After Making Promise, Video Viral

'India On Premium Membership'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 334,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users lauded McNaught for completely assimilating himself into the Indian culture and enjoying the festivities uninhibitedly.

"Bro is enjoying India on premium membership," said one user, while another added: "This is amazing! I live in Pushkar where you did this - this is why it's the absolute best place in the world!"

A third commented: "I feel like you are enjoying India more than me who is a native. Really good to see these positive vibes in your videos."

A fourth said: "You are such a kind-hearted person. Keep travelling and keep spreading happiness."

In another video, McNaught remarked that social media had done India wrong. He said the reality was different as India is a beautiful country with rich culture, diverse landscapes and amazing people.

"I'm not denying its problems, any country of 1.5 billion people will have its problems but as someone who has good Indian friends it's sad to see how India is portrayed to the world. That being said I will be showing you the beautiful parts of India over the next 3 months," said McNaught.