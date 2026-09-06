From Rs 90 Lakh Salary To Farming: How Chandigarh Man Built A Rs 1.44 Crore Microgreens Business

For many, a Rs 90 lakh corporate salary is the dream destination. For Chandigarh's Mohit Nijhawan, it was just the starting point of an unlikely entrepreneurial journey. A B.Tech graduate in Computer Science, Nijhawan left his corporate job in December 2020 to explore a completely different field - indoor farming. He eventually found an opportunity in microgreens, a category of young, nutrient-rich plants that can be grown in controlled environments.

Instead of making a large investment, Nijhawan started small. He put Rs 30,000 into the venture and began growing microgreens from a 100-square-foot space on the second floor of his house in Chandigarh. The early days involved learning everything from cultivation and production to finding customers and building a viable business model. What started as a modest experiment gradually grew into Greenu Microgreens.

"He established a vertical indoor farm using three racks, trays, grow lights, and seeds, initially focusing on 21 organic varieties and strictly adhering to non-GMO, pesticide-free methods. Since then, Greenu Microgreens has grown significantly. The operation now spans a 500 sq ft facility, equipped with about 60 racks capable of producing 12,000 trays per month," his website states.

Greenu Microgreens is now reported to generate around Rs 12 lakh in monthly revenue, translating to approximately Rs 1.44 crore on an annualised basis.

"He started with just ₹30,000 and a small place in Chandigarh. Mohit began experimenting with growing microgreens indoors. What started as a small venture is now making Rs 1.44 crore in annual revenue. But his journey didn't stop at building his own farm," the X post read.

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Nijhawan's work has also expanded beyond running his own operation. Through Greenu Microgreens, he trains farmers and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in entering the microgreens business, helping them understand cultivation as well as the commercial side of the venture.

Reacting to the tweet, one user wrote, "Truly inspiring. Many would like to tread his path. Willing to know the technical aspects." Another commented, "great journey man."