Former US President Barack Obama Shares List Of His Favourite Movies Of 2022

Barack Obama, former President of the United States, continued his annual tradition of posting his favourite movies, books and music of the year. In a tweet, he said, "I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you," Obama tweeted. Sharing the list of movies, Mr Obama wrote, "I saw some great movies this year - here are some of my favorites. What did I miss?"

I saw some great movies this year – here are some of my favorites. What did I miss? pic.twitter.com/vsgEmc8cn8 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 23, 2022

Obama's list features hits like 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' but it also features a significant number of international films like Park Chan-wook's 'Decision to Leave,' Celine Sciamma's 'Petite Maman' and 'Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy,' from 'Drive My Car' Oscar winner Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

The full list has Steven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Gina Prince-Bythewood's 'The Woman King,' Charlotte Wells' 'Aftersun,' John Patton Ford's 'Emily the Criminal,' Celine Sciamma's 'Petite Maman,' Margaret Brown's 'Descendant,' Audrey Diwane's 'Happening,' Chinonye Chukwu's 'Till,' Fernando Leon de Aranoa's 'The Good Boss,' Asghar Farhadi's 'A Hero,' Panah Panahi's 'Hit the Road,' Todd Field's 'Tar' and Kogonada's 'After Yang.'

Mr Obama said that he was also biased towards 'Descendant' since the Netflix documentary was produced by Higher Ground Productions, an Obama-founded company.

Social media users soon noted out that one of the year's highest grossing films, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' was missing from Mr Obama's list. Some even said that the former President should watch SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' which is also one of the shortlists for the 2023 Oscars.

Sharing the list of his favourite books, Mr Obama chose "The School for Good Mothers" by Jessamine Chan and "The Light We Carry" by former first lady Michelle Obama, adding, "I'm a bit biassed on this one," as some of his favourite books among many others.