Former US President Obama Pauses Mid-Speech To Let 4-Year-Old Make A Point

Mr Obama was campaigning for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock at Atlanta.

Former President of the United States Barack Obama has a special rapport with children. During his tenure, pictures of him having fun with children - visiting one dressed as Pope Francis or playing with another child dressed as Spiderman at the Oval Office, were admired by many.

Mr Obama was recently seen campaigning for Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock at Atlanta, Georgia for the Georgia senate elections that are scheduled for December 6. During his speech, he was interrupted by a four-year-old kid in the audience. As per various clips shared online, Mr Obama took several breaks to interact with the child, who said at one point, "we've got the power." As reported by Independent, Mr Obama also remarked, "He's only four and he's making sense." He further added that the boy must be "getting straight A's" in school.

"When again and again you serve up bald-faced lies, that says something about the kind of person you are and the kind of leader you would be if elected to the United States Senate," Mr Obama continued.

As per a clip shared by Adam Smith on Twitter, the former President can be seen pointing to the kid and saying, "We will be setting an example for a four-year-old right here, and lay a foundation for him to build on. They are watching now to see if we're going to get tired, and I'm going to tell them right now, we are not going to be tired."

Many audience members can also be heard cheering for the former President. He then added, "We are bringing the seat home. Let's make this happen Georgia. I love you. Thanks for having me."

Watch the video here:

Obama closing his speech:



“We will be setting an example for a 4 year old right here…They're watching now to see if we're gonna get tired, and I'm gonna tell them right now, ‘we're not gonna be tired.'” #TeamWarnockpic.twitter.com/fbUNmd2vJo — Adam Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) December 2, 2022

Independent further said that Mr Obama, speaking in front of five thousand people, urged supporters to work hard to re-elect Rev Warnock to a full term in the upper chamber.

