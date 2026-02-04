Forbes 30 Under 30 Saw Surge In Fraud Cases, Leading To A 'Hall of Shame'

The prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 list, once seen as the ultimate gold standard for young entrepreneurs, is facing a reputational crisis. While the list has historically celebrated future tech titans and billionaires, a growing number of its alumni have swapped their spots on the "rich list" for seats in a courtroom.

In 2023, Forbes highlighted a 'Hall of Shame' featuring former winners who have faced serious criminal charges, ranging from billion-dollar fraud to identity theft. The latest addition to this list involves a 2025 winner facing federal charges just as the year began.

Here are the 11 most notorious names from the list whose careers ended in scandal:

Gokce Guven (Founder, Kalder | Under 30, Class of 2025)

Gokce Guven, a 26-year-old Turkish national and founder of New York-based fintech startup Kalder, has been charged in the US with securities fraud, wire fraud, visa fraud and aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors said the charges relate to Kalder's seed funding round in April 2024. Kalder claimed to help companies monetise customer rewards and listed clients such as Godiva and the International Air Transport Association.

Phadria Prendergast (Editor-in-Chief, Women Of The City Magazine | Under 30 Europe, Class of 2023)

Photo Credit: linkedin.com/in/phadria-prendergast

Forbes reported allegations that Phadria Prendergast ran a pay-to-play media operation, with former clients claiming losses of about $195,000. She has denied the claims.

Caroline Ellison (Co-CEO, Alameda Research | Under 30 Finance, Class of 2022)

A senior figure in the FTX empire, Caroline Ellison pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy after admitting to moving billions of dollars in customer funds. She later testified against Bankman-Fried and is awaiting sentencing.

Sam Bankman-Fried (Founder, FTX | Under 30 Finance, Class of 2021)

Once hailed as a crypto prodigy, Sam Bankman-Fried saw his exchange FTX valued at $40 billion before its collapse in 2022. He was later convicted on seven counts of fraud and conspiracy for misusing customer funds and now faces up to 110 years in prison.



Charlie Javice (Founder, Frank | Under 30 Finance, Class of 2019)

Photo Credit: X.Com/@Charlie Javice

Charlie Javice sold her student finance startup Frank to JPMorgan Chase for $175 million, allegedly after inflating user numbers. She has been indicted on fraud and conspiracy charges and has pleaded not guilty.

Nate Paul (Founder, World Class Capital Group | Under 30 Finance, Class of 2016)



Texas-based real estate entrepreneur Nate Paul was charged in 2023 with lying to lenders and later indicted on additional counts of fraud and conspiracy. He has denied all allegations.

Steph Korey (Cofounder, Away | Under 30 Retail & E-commerce, Class of 2016)



Steph Korey stepped down twice as CEO of luggage brand Away following reports of workplace bullying and internal criticism. No criminal charges were filed.



Cody Wilson (Founder, Defense Distributed | Under 30 Law & Policy, Class of 2014)

Cody Wilson, known for promoting 3D-printed firearms, pleaded guilty in 2019 to injury to a child and was required to register as a sex offender.



Martin Shkreli (Founder, MSMB Capital | Under 30 Finance, Class of 2013)

Photo Credit: File Photo

Martin Shkreli became infamous after sharply raising the price of a life-saving drug. He later went to prison for hedge fund fraud and received a lifetime ban from the pharmaceutical industry following an FTC case.

James O'Keefe (Founder, Project Veritas | Under 30 Media, Class of 2012)



James O'Keefe was removed from Project Veritas amid allegations of misusing donor funds. He is now under investigation by a New York district attorney, though officials have not disclosed details.

Lucas Duplan (Founder, Clinkle | Under 30 Finance, Class of 2014)

Photo Credit: linkedin.com/in/lucasduplan/

Lucas Duplan raised $30 million for payments startup Clinkle, but the company failed to launch a viable product and shut down within a year.