Fitness Coach Shares 3 Easy Ways To Lose Weight Before Summer

Jenna Rizzo, a women's weight loss coach from Georgia.

As summer approaches, Jenna Rizzo, a renowned women's weight loss coach hailing from Georgia, has unveiled three straightforward strategies to shed excess pounds before the season hits. Speaking in a recent video, Rizzo emphasised the importance of gradual change rather than abrupt transformations, asserting that slow and steady progress yields sustainable results, according to The New York Post.

The first tactic Rizzo advocates is to "gamify" physical activity. Rather than committing hours to the gym, she suggests setting personal challenges, such as achieving a daily step count or engaging in at least 30 minutes of exercise. By incentivizing these goals with rewards or prizes, individuals can cultivate a more active lifestyle without feeling overwhelmed.

This aligns with recommendations from health authorities like the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, which stress the benefits of regular moderate-intensity exercise in reducing the risk of various diseases, as reported by the news outlet.

Secondly, Rizzo introduces the "one-scoop rule" for dietary improvement. Instead of attempting drastic dietary overhauls, she advises incorporating a single serving of fruits or vegetables into meals. This gradual approach leverages psychological nudges to foster long-term healthy eating habits, echoing guidelines from organisations like the American Heart Association.

Lastly, Rizzo underscores the significance of adequate sleep, advocating for a minimum of seven hours per night. She highlights the crucial role of sleep in regulating hormones, managing mood swings, and curbing unhealthy cravings. Research supports this stance, with numerous studies linking sufficient sleep to improved metabolic function and weight management.

With these three easy-to-implement strategies—gamifying activity, following the one-scoop rule, and prioritising sleep—Rizzo offers a pragmatic roadmap for individuals aiming to achieve their weight loss goals before summer arrives. By embracing these tips, individuals can embark on a journey towards improved health and well-being without resorting to drastic measures.