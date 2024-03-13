Australian Nurse Loses Nearly 45 Kg With One Simple Exercise, Easy Diet

Daily walks intended to improve her mental health became a turning point.

Samantha Abreu, a 25-year-old nurse from Melbourne, Australia, has transformed her health through daily walks and mindful eating. Ms Abreu, who previously struggled with weight and binged on processed foods, has shed over 45kg in just a year, according to The New York Post.

At her heaviest, Ms Abreu weighed over 110 kg and wore a size 22/24. Long nursing shifts left her exhausted, and witnessing the limitations of her elderly patients with mobility issues motivated her to change, as per the news outlet.

"As a child, I did not like movement," Ms Abreu said. "I'd cry if we went on a walk."

She would also secretly order from Uber Eats before her parents got home from work.

"I'd have urges to eat so much to the point of being uncomfortable," she explained.

The turning point came during Covid-19 lockdowns. Daily walks intended to improve her mental health became a turning point. Ms Abreu discovered the positive impact of exercise on both her body and mind.

While she hasn't drastically altered her diet, Ms Abreu practices portion control and makes healthier choices. For example, she creates "wrap pizzas" as a more balanced alternative to traditional pizzas.

Today, a trimmer and healthier Abreu walks 10,000 steps daily (roughly 5 miles), hits the gym four times a week, and even incorporates 5-kilometre runs into her routine. Now a size 8 and weighing 67 kg, Ms Abreu feels "comfortable and safe" in her own body.

Ms Abreu's story highlights the power of simple lifestyle changes. Daily walking and mindful eating habits can significantly improve overall health and well-being.