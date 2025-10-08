Sundar Pichai Reacts To Google Scientists' 2025 Nobel Prize Win In Physics, Says "Feeling Lucky"

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has congratulated physicists John Martinis, Michel Devoret, and John Clarke on winning the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics.The trio was awarded the prestigious prize for their groundbreaking contributions to quantum mechanics.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics to the scientists "for the discovery of macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnelling and energy quantisation in an electric circuit."

Congrats to Michel Devoret, John Martinis, and John Clarke on the Nobel Prize in Physics. 🔬🥼 Michel is chief scientist of hardware at our Quantum AI lab and John Martinis led the hardware team for many years.



In his post, Sundar Pichai highlighted Michel Devoret, who serves as the Chief Scientist of Hardware at Google's Quantum AI lab.

He praised their foundational work in quantum mechanics during the 1980s, which helped pave the way for recent breakthroughs.

Pichai also mentioned his recent visit to the Quantum AI lab and wrote, "I was just at our quantum lab in Santa Barbara yesterday, seeing the incredible progress. Hope they're celebrating today. Feeling lucky this morning to work at a company that has had five Nobel Laureates among our ranks - three prizes in two years!"

According to the official release, In 1984 and 1985, John Clarke, Michel H Devoret and John M. Martinis conducted a series of experiments with an electronic circuit built of superconductors, components that can conduct a current with no electrical resistance. In the circuit, the superconducting components were separated by a thin layer of non-conductive material, a setup known as a Josephson junction.

Michel Devoret, is a professor at Yale University and has played a major role in creating quantum computers. On the other hand, John Martinis left Google in 2020 but later started a quantum computing startup in 2022.