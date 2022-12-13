Emily Blunt Says Her Tom Cruise Comments Were Taken 'Absurdly Out Of Context'

Emily Blunt appeared alongside Tom Cruise in 2014 movie 'Edge of Tomorrow'.

Actor Emily Blunt recently claimed that her comments about Tom Cruise telling her to "stop being such a p***y" were taken "literally and absurdly out of context".

According to several media outlets, Emily, in a new episode of 'SmartLess' podcast, shared a conversation she had with Tom Cruise when they were filming 2014's 'Edge of Tomorrow'. She revealed that she had difficulty getting through the shoot and Cruise told her,"'Come on, stop being such a p***y, OK?'" "And I did laugh, and then we got through it," she added.

Now, speaking to People magazine, Emily said her remarks were "taken literally and absurdly out of context" by some media outlets and fans. "I absolutely adore Tom, he's a dear friend and he was a total gem to me. It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way," she told the magazine.

"It's ludicrous that it's being spun as something that offended me. It didn't. I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom. And it's still something we laugh about to this day," she added.

Meanwhile, during her appearance on the podcast, Emily detailed the stress of filming 'Edge of Tomorrow' and Tom Cruise's advice for her. She said that she broke down in tears after injuring her ribs due to wearing a heavy robotic costume.

"It was like 85 pounds. It was so heavy," she said, adding, "The first time I put it on I just started to cry, just started to cry in front of Tom, and he didn't know what to do."

Emily Blunt also shared that her co-star's straightforward advice for her approach to the movie came after she confessed her nerves over the production to him.

The British actor appeared alongside Tom Cruise in the 2014 action film directed by Doug Liman.