Man Spent Rs 4.6 Crore Accidentally Deposited In His Bank Account On Gold Bars, Arrested

Abdel Ghadia splashed money on gold bars, make-up and designer clothes.

A man in Australia went on a spending spree after 420,000 pound sterling (Rs 4.26 crore) were accidentally deposited into his bank account, according to a report in 9Now. Abdel Ghadia, 24, was arrested by the police after he splashed money on gold bars, make-up and designer clothes. Ghadia was an aspiring rapper and has now been jailed for 18 months.

The money that landed in his account was accidentally transferred by a couple looking to buy a house. Instagram nutritionist Tara Thorne and her husband Corey wanted to buy a house on Sydney's Northern Beaches but sent the money to the wrong account.

The couple thought they were dealing with the broker Adam Magro over email, but his email ID was hacked, said the 9Now report.

Tara and Corey were told to transfer the money into Ghadia's account, who then splurged it on various things. The incident took place last year.

Ghadia pleaded guilty to two counts of handling the proceeds of the crime, but denied any involvement in the money transfer.

He told the police that "just woke up and saw the money" and "wanted to give gold to someone I loved", according to Sydney-based Daily Telegraph.

Ghadia is the only person to be charged in the scam case, in which the Thornes lost their life savings. Handing out the 18-month sentence to the 24-year-old, the judge said that he "couldn't wash his hands and be done with it".

The sentence includes a non-parole period of 10 months, according to 9Now report.

The police had launched an investigation, but have still not recovered the gold bought by Ghadia.