Elon Musk Tweets In Praise Of ''Insanely Good'' Indian Food, Internet Goes Crazy

Many thanked him for praising Indian food on an international platform

Indian cuisine is a potpourri of flavours, colours and has a rich history that goes back a thousand years. Indian food, as a whole, offers a range of flavours, aromas, textures and taste sensations that are unmatchable. As the world becomes a global village, more and more people from different countries are becoming staunch fans of Indian dishes. And now, billionaire Elon Musk has also joined the list of Indian food lovers.

On Tuesday, Twitter user Daniel shared a mouth-watering picture of butter chicken, naan and rice and wrote ''I love basic b***h Indian food it's so insanely good.'' Mr Musk wholeheartedly agreed with his opinion and wrote, ''True.''

See the tweet here:

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 16, 2023

Needless to say, the Tesla CEO's single-word reply has delighted Indians and fellow desi food lovers. While many thanked him for praising Indian food on an international platform, some invited him to come to India and try authentic cuisines. Since being posted three hours back, his reply has already garnered more than 1.7 million views, 21,400 likes and 1206 retweets.

One user wrote, ''Try yourself, there are thousands of varieties you have to try every day some different dishes. Please plan a visit to India for the real taste of India.'' A second wrote, ''When will you visit India and try authentic foods of different varieties across 28 states & 8 union territories ??? You can enjoy each states having different cultures, different foods, different languages, different people.''

Actor Ranvir Shorey also commented on the post and wrote, ''Not to brag, but Indian cuisine is the most diverse and evolved in the world.''

Recently, the US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, visited Maharashtra Bhawan in Delhi to relish some lip-smacking dishes. In a video that went viral, Mr Garetti was seen relishing Kokum ka sherbet,vada pav,sago, bharli vangi and saoji mutton, among other dishes.