'Fascinating Flavors Of India': US Ambassador Relishes Vada Pav And Puran Poli

Mr Garcetti concluded the video by asking for recommendations on where to eat next.

The US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, took over social media when he tried out some Maharashtrian delicacies. Mr Garcetti visited Maharashtra Bhawan in Delhi to relish some lip-smacking dishes.

Mr Garcetti tried Kokum ka sherbet, vada pav, sago, bharli vangi and saoji mutton, among other dishes. He finished off his delicious meal with sol kadhi and puran poli. He declared, "So, my fourth course is going to be a nap."

Mr Garcetti posted a video along with a caption, "From the bustling streets of LA to the colourful lanes of Delhi, my love of great food continues. I'm at Maharashtra Bhawan, eager to explore the fascinating flavours of India. Join me on this journey as I sample the essence of India, one state at a time. Where should I go next?"

Watch the video here:

From the bustling streets of LA to the colorful lanes of Delhi, my love of great food continues. I'm at Maharashtra Bhawan, eager to explore the fascinating flavors of India. Join me on this journey as I sample the essence of India, one state at a time. Where should I go next?… pic.twitter.com/v0pywhG8DV — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) May 13, 2023

He concluded his video by asking for suggestions on what should he try next.

Meanwhile, the post has amassed more than 3 lakh views on Twitter. Social media users flooded the comment section with recommendations.

A user commented, "Try heading to Bikaner House next. The restaurant there (called Chor Bizarre) serves a lovely Kashmiri tarami (tasting menu of sorts) among other things. Also, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Punjab, Bihar & West Bengal have some incredible food to offer."

Another user asked, "Tried Andhra Bhawan yet?"

The third user recommended, "Do try Misal Paav when you come to Maharashtra followed by authentic Maharashtrian style fish curry, fish fry, sukka chicken, varan bhaat. Other Maharashtra specialities are Pithla Bhakri and Paav Bhaji."

The fourth user wrote, "Sir, take it slow and go easy on that stomach. Please try the curd rice with pickle and onion. It is a great Innovation from India and the second one after 'zero'"

