Elon Musk To Auction Off Twitter's 'Surplus' Kitchen Appliances And Office Supplies

Bidding opens on January 17, 2023, with opening bids starting at $25 and $50.

Twitter fans may soon have an opportunity to own memorabilia and supplies from the social media company's San Francisco office. According to a Fortune report, Elon Musk will soon be holding a year-end auction to eliminate some of the surplus items it has in its San Francisco office. As per a posting on the Heritage Global Partners website, the social media giant is holding an online auction for its "surplus corporate office assets."

"Twitter: Online Auction Sale Featuring Surplus Corporate Office Assets of Twitter! Sale Featuring Kitchen Equipment, Electronics, Furniture, Memorabilia & More!" read the information on the auction page.

Items on the auction block include office chairs, industry-grade espresso machines, kitchenware, pizza ovens, beer dispensers, display screens, iMac monitors, and a lot more. Laser projectors, Apple desktops, 55-inch digital whiteboards, and numerous other sophisticated gadgets are also up for auction.

Some unique memorabilia featured include bikes that can charge your phone, a 3-ft Twitter Bird statue, and a 6-foot "@" sign with artificial plants that can be replaced with real plants. Bidding opens on January 17, 2023, with opening bids starting at $25 and $50.

You can also get your hands on some sweet branding or a bike powered charging station pic.twitter.com/peStjsanVf — Eddie Codel (@ekai) December 9, 2022

While many on the internet joked that Twitter is selling off its equipment because of financial trouble, Heritage Global Partners negated the speculations and said the sell-off is not related to Twitter's finances.

In an interview with Fortune, Nick Dove, a representative at HGP told Fortune, "They've sold for 44 billion, and we're selling a couple of chairs and desks and computers. So if anyone genuinely thinks that the revenue from selling a couple of computers and chairs will pay for the mountain there, then they're a moron."

Heritage Global warned on its site that the winning bidders will be responsible for removing the items from the venue themselves. The auction lists the venue address as Twitter's San Francisco headquarters on Market St. but notes that viewings will be by appointment only.

Meanwhile, local authorities are set to launch a probe into Mr Musk's move to convert some rooms at Twitter headquarters into small bedrooms. The probe comes after a complaint was filed about the bedrooms, alleging a possible violation of the building code.