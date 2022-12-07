San Francisco Officials To Probe Bedrooms At Twitter Headquarters, Elon Musk Reacts Sharply

The Twitter boss reacted sharply to the investigation and criticised San Francisco Mayor

After Elon Musk converted several rooms in the office into bedrooms for employees at the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, city officials have launched an investigation into the matter, Forbes reported. The probe comes after a complaint was filed about the bedrooms, alleging a possible violation of the building code. The complaint was filed to the city's 311 services by a user on the social media network itself, following the Forbes report.

Thank you for your inquiry. This issue has been reported to Department of Building Inspection. Your posting has been noted on existing Service Request Number: 16152343. ^SL — SF311 (@SF311) December 6, 2022

"We need to make sure the building is being used as intended. There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays," Patrick Hannan, the communications director for the department, told Forbes in a statement.

A spokesperson for the city's Department of Building Inspections told theSan Francisco Chronicle that it would conduct a site inspection on Twitter headquarters, following the complaint. "If we find suite 900 no longer meets the building code, we'll issue a notice of violation," Mr. Hannan said, referring to Twitter's address. Meanwhile, city records also show that there have been no applications to convert any of portion of the building to residential use.

Following the news of the investigation, the Twitter boss reacted sharply to it, and criticised San Francisco Mayor London Breed, saying the company was being unfairly attacked for "providing beds for tired employees."

See the tweet here:

So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?https://t.co/M7QJWP7u0N — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2022

In a tweet, Mr. Musk wrote, '' So the city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!? Along with the tweet, he also attached a recent Chronicle report about a baby's near death after allegedly accidentally ingesting fentanyl at a San Francisco playground.

In recent weeks, Mr. Musk converted several rooms at the company's headquarters in San Francisco into sleeping quarters for staff. As per Forbes, the rooms feature unmade mattresses, drab curtains, and giant conference-room telepresence monitors. That's not all, one of the rooms has bright orange carpeting, a wooden bedside table, a queen bed, replete with a table lamp, and two office armchairs. After acquiring the company and firing around 3,700 employees, nearly half of its workforce, he issued an ultimatum to the remaining staff to commit to "hardcore" Twitter.

