Elon Musk Converts Several Rooms At Twitter Headquarters Into Bedrooms For Employees

Twitter's new boss has converted several rooms in the office into small sleeping quarters at the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, according to a report by Forbes. The rooms features unmade mattresses, drab curtains and giant conference-room telepresence monitors. That's not all, one of the rooms has a bright orange carpeting, a wooden bedside table, a queen bed, replete with a table lamp and two office armchairs.

One source at Twitter shared with Forbes that no announcement or context was provided to employees, and it was presumed that the beds are for remaining "hardcore" staffers who can stay and work overnight at the office. "It's not a good look. It's yet another unspoken sign of disrespect. There is no discussion. Just like, beds showed up," a source said.

According to the portal, there are around four to eight bedroom pods per floor and they look comfortable.

Last month, Musk gave hundreds of Twitter employees an ultimatum that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave. The new owner has fired at least half of Twitter's employees, and several left because of the hardcore work culture.

Some twitter employees filmed a countdown on getting fired from the Boston office after they refused to sign onto Elon Musk's "hardcore."

In a viral video, former Twitter employee Matt Miller and his colleagues counted down till the moment they got fired. The group did a new year's-style countdown till they lost access to the company's portals. "It's been a ride," Mr Miller wrote in the caption of the Twitter post.

However, even amidst the latest twist in the long saga of Twitter under Mr Musk's control, the "Chief Twit" didn't seem to be worried. "The best people are staying, so I'm not super worried," Mr Musk tweeted.

Notably, ever since the tech billionaire took over Twitter last month, he fired about 50% of the staff, scraped a work-from-home policy and imposed long hours.