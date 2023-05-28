Elon Musk Says 'Sorry' As Twitter App Takes Too Much Space On Phone

"Sorry this app takes up so much space," he said in a tweet.

Ever since billionaire Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, he has been making several changes to the social media platform. Last year, he had announced plans for "Twitter 2.0 The Everything App", which he said would have features such as encrypted direct messages (DMs), long-form tweets and payments. Mr Musk keeps on informing the users about the new features and updates about the microblogging platform. Now, in a new tweet, the billionaire informed that the application takes too much space on the phone. He even apologised to the users for the same.

Sharing a screenshot of phone storage, Mr Musk pointed out that the application took roughly 9.52 GB of storage whereas Whatsapp and Discord took 1.3 GB and 2 GB of space respectively. PornHub meanwhile took 11 GB on the phone. "Sorry this app takes up so much space," he said in a tweet.

Sorry this app takes up so much space pic.twitter.com/bCCfcOhNJt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2023

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 27 million views and 3.2 lakh likes.

"Yeah, good joke. A bunch of people are losing their accounts and all the followers that they earned, but good joke," said a user.

A second user said, "Do something about it."

"I see what you did there!" added a user.

"there's a huge suspension wave happening and instead of doing anything you're just tweeting out corny stuff like this im done.." added a person.

Some people said that this is not a screenshot from Mr Musk himself but some other user.

"You know you made it when Elon steals your meme," said a person.

"ELON MEME THIEF," commented a user.

A few days ago, announcing a new feature for Twitter Blue subscribers, he stated that the users will now be able to upload two-hour-long videos. He said, "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2 hour videos (8GB)!" His tweet amassed a lot of reactions from users. Many people appreciated the move while others slammed the announcement.

