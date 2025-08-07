Who Is Edward Coristine? 19-Year-Old Being Praised By Trump And Musk

A former staff member of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is being widely praised for stopping a violent carjacking attempt in Washington, DC.

Edward Coristine was brutally attacked by a group of juveniles during the incident, but managed to protect a woman and help police identify the suspects. Despite sustaining serious injuries, including a concussion and a broken nose, the 19-year-old prevented the carjacking.

The incident went viral after a photo of a bloodied Coristine, taken by a friend, was shared online. He labelled him "Big Balls."

My friend Big Balls (@as400495) is a hero. I took this photo after Edward protected a young woman from an attempted carjacking by 8 thugs near Dupont Circle. Violence like this in the heart of DC is completely unacceptable. https://t.co/ELShlkXYaS — Marko Elez (@marko_elez) August 5, 2025

US President Donald Trump, on Truth Social, accused DC officials of failing to control crimes and warned that he may "federalise" the city.

Billionaire Elon Musk shared Trump's post on X, and said Coristine "ran to defend her" and confirmed the teen was part of his DOGE team.

A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC.



A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her.



It is time to federalize DC. pic.twitter.com/RPHKj7J3ti — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2025

Who Is Edward Coristine?

Edward Coristine is 19 years old. He is a former employee of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). He became known for his involvement in government reform efforts focused on reducing waste and inefficiency.

Edward Coristine left college early to join DOGE, where he was among the first hires. He was an engineering student.

He reportedly had access to sensitive federal systems, including those at the SBA, DOJ, DHS, and FBI.

He also worked with the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Social Security Administration (SSA), where he contributed to digital service improvements. Stephen McGraw, a spokesperson for the SSA, confirmed Coristine's involvement in tech upgrades aimed at better serving the public.

Edward Coristine quit DOGE in June, less than a month after Musk left the agency.

The Incident

According to a Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by The NY Post, Edward Coristine was near downtown DC with a woman early Sunday when 10 minors approached their vehicle and threatened to take it. Coristine quickly pushed the woman into the car to protect her and turned to confront the group. The mob then attacked and beat him.

Officers patrolling nearby on Swann Street NW saw the assault and intervened immediately. As the juveniles fled, police chased and caught two 15-year-olds from Hyattsville, Maryland: a boy and a girl.

Coristine later identified them as part of the group. Authorities charged both with unarmed carjacking.

The attack left Coristine with a broken nose, a concussion, and a black eye. DC Fire and EMS treated him at the scene. The assailants also stole his iPhone 16.

A witness confirmed the extent of his injuries and said the attackers slammed him into the car while trying to open its doors, as the woman called 911 from inside.